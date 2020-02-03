Tánaiste says FAI rescue package will ensure support for Kerry soccer clubs

The Tánaiste says a rescue package of almost €20 million for the FAI will ensure Kerry soccer clubs will be supported.

Simon Coveney says the Government isn’t engaging with the FAI from an electoral perspective, adding this announcement was not about securing votes in the general election.

The Tánaiste says the Government needed to find a solution as soccer clubs need a functioning national organisation.

Speaking in Tralee this afternoon, Simon Coveney said local clubs will benefit from having a national organisation that is fit for purpose:

He said this loan is linked with a complete change within the FAI: