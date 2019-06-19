The Tánaiste says Danny Healy-Rae’s beliefs on climate change equate to Stone Age thinking.

Simon Coveney was speaking about the government’s Climate Action Plan; it includes 180 recommendations which will affect all sectors of society.

The former Minister for Agriculture says Irish famers produce beef and dairy products with some of the lowest emissions on an international scale; however, he says famers understand that continued growth has to be sustainable.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, an outspoken denier of climate change, criticised the government’s plan, saying it’s frightening the life out of people in rural Ireland.

Mr Coveney says the Kerry TD is talking complete nonsense when it comes to climate change.