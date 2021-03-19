Tánaiste to open Animation Dingle Festival

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will officially open the 9th Animation Dingle Festival on March 24th.

This year’s Festival will be virtual from Dick Mack’s pub in the town.

It has an extensive programme of events and speakers including Oscar winning director Don Hall, and Oscar nominated director Madeline Sharafin.

There will also be a round table discussion on Women in the Animation Industry, workshops, a pitching event and a YouTube Kids Animation Dingle Award.

Tickets to attend virtually are now on sale on the Animation Dingle website.