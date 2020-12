The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Dail that he is not overly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in mid Kerry due to the lack of contact between schools.

Mr Varadkar was responding to questions in the Dáil from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin who asked if all schools in the region would be closed early for Christmas to stop the spread of the virus from the outbreak in Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin.

Mr Varadkar said the assessment by the HSE was that it was not necessary.