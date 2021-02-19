Tánaiste to address Kerry IFA AGM

The Tánaiste is to address the Kerry IFA AGM next week.

Leo Varadkar will also hear concerns from farmers in the county at the online meeting next Tuesday night.

Nominations close today for the next Kerry IFA Chair, Vice Chair and PRO.

After the candidates are announced at the AGM a postal vote will be held.

Outgoing Chair Pat O’Driscoll told Agritime there are many challenges facing farmers:

Meanwhile, Kerry IFA Chair Pat O’Driscoll says a lack of information about a possible joint venture bid for Kerry Group’s dairy business by Kerry Co-op needs to be addressed.

The IFA hosted two online meetings to hear milk suppliers’ views on the proposal this week.

Kerry co-op is currently engaged in due diligence before a decision is made on a formal offer for 60% of the €900 million business.

Pat O’Driscoll says many milk suppliers and shareholders have valid concerns: