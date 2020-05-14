Talks about future relationship between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op

Talks are ongoing about the future relationship between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op.

Following an arbitration ruling last October on the issue of leading milk price, both parties have been engaged in negotiations; some farmers are unhappy at the pace of progress.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal reports that talks have entered a critical stage about restructuring the relationship between both bodies.

Among the options being considered is that Kerry Co-op would buy a shareholding in Kerry Agribusiness, which buys and processes milk; however, some farmer board members have raised concerns about such a venture.

