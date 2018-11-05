Talkabout Tea Party | November 18th, 2018

We were blown away last year with the response to our first-ever TalkAbout Christmas Tea Party – so we’ve decided to do it all over again this year, with the help of Torc Travel, Killarney

Join Deirdre Walsh at the beautiful Ballygarry House Hotel on Sunday, November 18th, when the TalkAbout radio programme comes alive, with all your favourite features.

We’ll have fashion, beauty, style advice, gorgeous goody bags for everyone – and of course, a delicious afternoon tea as you relax and enjoy the show.





Our special guest on the day is former Miss Ireland, TV presenter Pamela Flood, who’ll be sharing her secrets for looking great in your middle years and beyond.

There’s loads of prizes to be won on the day, including a fabulous travel voucher for Torc Travel.

Tickets are €50 and are available from Radio Kerry, Tralee – book yours now to avoid disappointment.

That’s the TalkAbout Christmas Tea Party, Sunday November 18th at Ballygarry House Hotel, in association with Torc Travel, Killarney.