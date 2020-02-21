Tadhg O’Shea, Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Feb 23rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.

Followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Tralee Branch, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.