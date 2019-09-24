Sylvie ‘Sylvester’ Silles, Corraghlea East,Tralee and formerly of Liscahane, Ardfert

reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday for Requiem mass at 10 O Clock. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.