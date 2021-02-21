Sylvester (Sylvie) O’Sullivan of Kilnanare, Firies, Killarney

A private family funeral will take place for Sylvester (Sylvie) O’Sullivan on Tuesday (Feb 23rd) with the funeral cortege arriving to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 10.50AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gurtrudes-church followed by burial in New Kilnenare Cemetery, Firies.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Undertakers, Firies.

Wife Peg, children Kathleen, Jack, Margaret, Mary, Timmy, Jerry, Silvey (Jnr) and Jimmy, sister Joanie (London), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

