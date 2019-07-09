Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Wednesday (July 10th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Lauragh Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
Sylvester O’Sullivan, Collorus, Lauragh, Killarney.
Nine Kerry Gardai trained to identify criminal gang assets
There are nine gardaí in Kerry with specific training for identifying the assets accrued by criminal gangs.In a parliamentary question, Sinn Féin TD Martin...
Award Nomination For KDL Kerry’s Eye Victory Shield Souvenir Programme
The KDL Kerry's Eye Victory Shield Souvenir Programme has been nominated for a FAI Communication Award.It’s in the Best Publication category and up against...
James O’Donoghue Fit For Super 8’s Opener
Kerry forward James O'Donoghue will be fit for the Super 8's showdown against Mayo in Killarney.The Legion player missed the Munster final win...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Region U14 Football League Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney Firies 5.16 Beaufort 5.11 Dr Crokes 1.17 (20) Listry-Keel 3.09 (19) Glenflesk 5.18 (33) Kenmare 3.21...
