Sylvester O’Sullivan, Collorus, Lauragh, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Wednesday (July 10th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Lauragh Church arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

