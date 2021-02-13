Sylvester Hennessy

Fortwilliam Abbeydorney and late of Rathnure Enniscorthy Co. Wexford.

A private family funeral will take place for Sylvester with the Requiem Mass livestreamed on the Abbeydorney Diocese of Kerry website on Monday at 11.00 AM in St. Bernards Church Abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyre Eleison Cemetery Abbeydorney.

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends.

