Swimming prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria found in water samples

Swimming has been prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria was found in water samples.

Kerry County Council says Cromane is not a designated bathing area, but due to the high levels of Enterococci a prohibition notice is being erected at the beach.

Kerry County Council says that bathing water results from Monday for the beach in the mid Kerry fishing village of Cromane came back showing high levels of the bacteria, Enterococci.

They say that as salinity, or the saltiness of the water, was low in the samples taken, it would appear that high rainfall levels in the catchment around the beach last Sunday may have caused the problem.

They say this is a common occurrence during incidents of high rainfall during summer months, where animal faeces may be washed into the catchment and subsequently into the bathing waters leading to elevated bacterial levels.

Kerry County Council has been advised by the Environmental Health Office that the levels in Cromane require a bathing prohibition to be put in place.

They add that while Cromane isn’t a designated bathing area under the bathing water regulations, in the interest of public health, a prohibition notice will be put up at the beach today.