Swimming prohibited at another Waterville beach

Swimming has been prohibited at another beach in Waterville.

Following routine testing of the bathing waters at Inny Beach, elevated levels of bacteria were detected in the water.

Following advice from the HSE, Kerry County Council arranged for a notice prohibiting swimming there to be erected.

They say this follows high rainfall in the large Inny river catchment, which brought bacteria from the surrounding countryside into the bathing waters.

The council says this is a common occurrence at times of high rainfall following a dry period.

This notice will remain in place until further testing shows a reduction in bacteria levels; further test results are expected Friday.

Separately, a notice prohibiting swimming at the Green Flag Waterville Town Beach has been lifted after the results of bathing water quality tests today showed no elevated bacteria levels.