St Vincent de Paul will be hosting a special Christmas Day Dinner in Tralee today for those in need.

The free event, which is open to everyone, takes place from 2 to 4pm in St John’s Parish Centre on Castle Street.

The event has been supported by donations from local businesses and the public.

The charity has also delivered hundreds of food hampers around Kerry to people who need them this Christmas and has a meals-on-wheels service too.