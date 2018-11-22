Suspended sentence for man who assaulted Gardai in Killarney

A man who assaulted three Gardai in Killarney has been given a suspended sentence.

Diarmuid O’Leary who gave an address of Sheila’s Hostel, Wellington Road, Cork pleaded guilty to assaulting the on-duty Gardai causing them harm at the Railway Hostel, Fairhill, Killarney on November 22nd 2016.

The 44-year-old also admitted to a further count of obstructing another Garda while carrying out his duties.





Tralee Circuit Court heard Gardai were called to the hostel at 11.15pm after the accused, who was very intoxicated, refused to leave.

Mr O’Leary became aggressive and the incident escalated into a very serious fracas with the Gardai having to use their batons.

Three Gardai were seriously injured during the incident; one who had an existing back complaint had a disc removed, another suffered a serious shoulder injury and the other had a knee injury.

The court heard Mr O’Leary, who has little recollection of the incident, was homeless, unemployed and had a serious alcohol addiction at the time and was truly shocked at the injuries he had caused.

Mr O’Leary, who has 15 previous convictions, was given credit by Judge Tom O’Donnell for his valued steps to come to terms with his addiction; he has been sober for two years.

Judge O’Donnell handed down three-year sentences for each of the assault charges, suspending them for three years; the accused is to be under the care of the Probation Service for two years.

The judge said he didn’t want to underestimate the injuries caused to serving Gardai but said the efforts of the accused had to be reflected in the sentence.