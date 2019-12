A house that was attacked in Killarney overnight was occupied by a family, including children.

The home in Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane was damaged following a suspected petrol bomb attack which set alight the front door.

Killarney gardaí say emergency services were notified at 3 o’clock this morning.

No one in the house was injured.

Gardaí don’t believe the attack is linked to an ongoing feud involving a number of families in the area.