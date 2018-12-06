Survivors of sexual abuse speak at conference in Tralee today

A conference on sexual and domestic violence is taking place today in Tralee.

The event, which is taking place in the Manor Hotel from 10am, is part of the annual 16 Days Campaign Opposing Violence Against Women.

Among those speaking are survivors of sexual abuse – Deb Courtney from Castlegregory and three sisters from Dublin – Joyce, June and Paula Kavanagh.





The seminar will also present a film on domestic violence made by local women Selina Switzer, Rebecca Kemp, Miriam Moriarty Owens and Mary Tuohy.

The event’s organised by Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Adapt Kerry, the HSE, Tralee International Resource Centre, South West Kerry Women’s Association and the North, East and West Kerry Development.