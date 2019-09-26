Survivor of Miami Showband massacre to speak tonight (Thursday) in Waterville

Survivor of the Miami Showband massacre, Stephen Travers, is in Waterville tonight to give a talk on his life and work.

A native of county Tipperary, he was seriously injured in one of the most shocking atrocities of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, when three of his band-mates were shot dead in county Down as they returned from a gig in July of 1975.

The story of the attack is the focus of a documentary released earlier this year on Netflix.

Mr Travers is now co-founder and Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Platform, and travels the world discussing peaceful solutions to conflicts.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s TalkAbout programme, he says the key message from his talk – which happens at Tech Amergin at 8 o’clock tonight – is that no side has a monopoly on suffering: