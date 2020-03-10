Survey shows quality of life among top factors for relocating to Kerry

Quality of life, being closer to family and friends, and a safer environment are the three top determining factors for people who have relocated to Kerry.

That’s according to the result of the Kerry Relocation Survey, which was carried out by recruitment and HR services group, Collins McNicholas, in conjunction with IDA Ireland, KerrySciTech, and Kerry County Council.

It was launched today in Tralee, along with the results of the Kerry County Council Skills Audit.

Over 250 professionals who recently relocated to Kerry from 15 different countries including Australia, United States, and South Africa, were surveyed for the Kerry Relocation Survey.

Over half said they now travel to work in 20 minutes or less – a much-reduced commute time compared to their previous careers.

Respondents in many cases moved to Kerry to advance their career, while at the same time benefitting from a new and improved quality of life.

83% moved into a similar or more senior role, 88% have degrees or a higher level of education, and 71% have six or more years’ industry experience.

Kerry County Council also published the Kerry County Council Skills Audit today, an online survey of 500 people designed to identify the skills, education and experience of people living and working in the county.

Rory Walsh, Collins McNicholas Associate Director for Munster, says these results can be used to attract businesses to the county.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, he says the results highlight the opportunities in Kerry, and show the county is attracting highly qualified and experienced professionals.