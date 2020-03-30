Survey shows price of Kerry three-bed semi rose by 1% in past year

The average price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry rose by 1% over the last year to €225,000.

That’s according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance for the past year up to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Q1 REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi.

It gives a picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities up to the start of the current crisis, which has seen a sudden slowdown in activity.

The average three-bed semi-detached house in Tralee remained at €180,000 this quarter, with the time taking to sell static at 10 weeks.

Killarney prices remained at €270,000 this quarter, and on average took nine weeks to sell, up from eight weeks.

Nationally average house prices returned to growth with an increase in activity in the first three months of the year up the outbreak of COVID-19.

The average price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country stands at€235,000.