Survey shows Kerry is top staycation destination

By
radiokerrynews
-

A new survey shows Kerry is the top staycation destination.

It was carried out by Limerick email marketing and survey platform, SensorPro, and was a follow up to a survey conducted before the summer.

In this latest one, of the 1,900 (1,895) respondents, 15% had travelled to the Kingdom, making it the number one staycation destination.


The majority, 55%, stayed two nights, while 40% were away for three or more nights; 85% rated their experience good, and 83% said it was value for money.

56% of survey respondents didn’t take a staycation, citing fear of COVID, planning an autumn break, or financial constraints.

CEO of SensorPro, Chris Byrne says Kerry was the number one destination in both the summer and latest surveys.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR