Survey shows Kerry is top staycation destination

A new survey shows Kerry is the top staycation destination.

It was carried out by Limerick email marketing and survey platform, SensorPro, and was a follow up to a survey conducted before the summer.

In this latest one, of the 1,900 (1,895) respondents, 15% had travelled to the Kingdom, making it the number one staycation destination.





The majority, 55%, stayed two nights, while 40% were away for three or more nights; 85% rated their experience good, and 83% said it was value for money.

56% of survey respondents didn’t take a staycation, citing fear of COVID, planning an autumn break, or financial constraints.

CEO of SensorPro, Chris Byrne says Kerry was the number one destination in both the summer and latest surveys.