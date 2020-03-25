Survey shows 92% of Kerry businesses expect revenue to decline

92% of businesses in Kerry expect their revenue to decline in the next three months.

That’s according to a survey of 105 Kerry businesses carried out by Tralee Chamber; it was part of a national study of over 1,000 companies.

Across Kerry the tourism, hospitality, services and small retail sector have been severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

72% of businesses in Kerry expect revenue to decline by over a quarter with cashflow, revenue and staffing the critical issues.

Half of the businesses surveyed were impacted by temporary closures.

Nationally, Chambers Ireland says unprecedented and radical action is required to offset the economic impact of COVID-19.

Tralee Chamber Chief Executive Ken Tobin says radical action is needed: