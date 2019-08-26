Survey finds Ballybunion and Dingle Harbour moderately littered

The beach in Ballybunion and Dingle Harbour have been found to be moderately littered.

That’s according to a survey of coastal areas and waterways by business group IBAL – Irish Business Against Litter.

Beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce over the course of the summer for this latest litter survey by IBAL.

This report found Dingle Harbour improving from littered to moderately littered, alongside Ballybunion beach and the River Laune in Killorglin.

The An Taisce report for Dingle stated that much of the area surveyed scored well.

There was little land-based litter and the immediate environment was well presented.

Most of the litter was marine-based, including fishing nets and rope, and there was some marine litter in-between rocks above the tide line.

The report scored Ballybunion well with regard to general litter, but isolated areas did bring down the overall ranking.

The main water based marine litter items included crates and fishing nets, with lower levels of rope.

The An Taisce report stated the River Laune in Killorglin would have scored better but part of the area had an obvious litter presence with a lot of food wrappers, plastic bottles, and coffee cups.