The Sursee Yodel Club from Switzerland

The Sursee Yodel Club will perform in Ballyheigue during mass tomorrow night at 8 and in the community centre afterwards. They’ll also sing in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Sunday. John Leen, who’s originally from Ballyheigue, is with the group and both he and the club came into studio. Think you know what yodelling sounds like? Well, prepare to be enveloped by a glorious sound, rooted in the topography of Switzerland.