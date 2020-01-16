Surgeries resume at University Hospital Kerry

Surgeries have resumed at University Hospital Kerry.

The facility had been forced to cancel some elective surgeries due to a surge in flu presentations.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says 21 patients are on trolleys in UHK’s Emergency Department today.

Yesterday, a planned review of the bed situation at University Hospital Kerry took place.

A spokesperson for the hospital says both the number of patients presenting with flu and the numbers waiting for beds has reduced sufficiently to allow the hospital to restart all surgery from today.

Around 140 patients were presenting with suspected flu for the two weeks over the Christmas holidays but this has dropped below 100 this week.

The number of confirmed flu cases has fallen from a high of 64 during Christmas week to 27 this week,

The hospital is currently re-scheduling all postponed surgeries and hopes to have this completed as soon as possible.

UHK is thanking all patients and GPs for the help during the period and wants to remind the public to follow HSE guidelines regarding the management of flu.