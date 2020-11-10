Surge in Prize Bonds investments this year

Investments have more than doubled this year in Prize Bonds, which are run by Killorglin’s Fexco.

The Prize Bond Company is a joint venture between Fexco and An Post, managed by the National Treasury Management Agency.

Draws are held every week, with a €1 million prize awarded twice a year.

Figures show that in the first half of this year, €230 million worth of Prize Bonds were bought, almost double that of last year.

The NTMA says the total prize bonds fund was close to €4 billion at the end of June, with over €19 million to be paid out in prizes this year.