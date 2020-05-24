Supervisor of Kerry water services urges public to conserve water

The supervisor of water services in Kerry County Council is asking the public to conserve water as much as possible, while continuing to follow public health advice.

Despite a major pipe replacement programme in the county in recent years, there still may be challenges with water supply if the dry weather continues in the coming months.

Freddie Bartlett says water levels in rivers and lakes are equivalent to levels typically seen in June.

Mr Bartlett says his team has noticed an increase in callouts to sewer blockages and is appealing to the public not to flush unsuitable items, in particular wipes.

He says that social distancing has been a big challenge to work practices for his team but all is going very well so far and he paid tribute to staff for adapting to the new ways of working.