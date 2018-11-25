Superleague and National League Basketball Round-Up

There were mixed fortunes for the Kerry teams in Superleague action last night.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors enjoyed a six-points win in Dublin.

It finished 93-99 away to Templeogue at Oblate Hall.





Alan Cantwell Reports

However, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were unable to make home advantage count, when Belfast Star were too strong – winning 88 to 78.

Eamonn Foley Reports

In Men’s Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul’s had an 80-points to 76 win over Portlaoise Panthers in Killarney.

Matt O’Neill Reports

The women from Castleisland enjoyed a win on the road when Team Tom McCarthy’s overcame Trinity Meteros 53 points to 62 in Women’s Division one.

Lorraine Scanlon spoke to Fran Kelly on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport