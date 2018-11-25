Superleague and National League Basketball Round-Up

By
radiokerrysport
-

There were mixed fortunes for the Kerry teams in Superleague action last night.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors enjoyed a six-points win in Dublin.

It finished 93-99 away to Templeogue at Oblate Hall.


Alan Cantwell Reports

However, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were unable to make home advantage count, when Belfast Star were too strong – winning 88 to 78.

Eamonn Foley Reports

In Men’s Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul’s had an 80-points to 76 win over Portlaoise Panthers in Killarney.

Matt O’Neill Reports

The women from Castleisland enjoyed a win on the road when Team Tom McCarthy’s overcame Trinity Meteros 53 points to 62 in Women’s Division one.

Lorraine Scanlon spoke to Fran Kelly on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR