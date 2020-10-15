Super League and Division One basketball returns this weekend

The 2020/21 National League basketball season begins this weekend, however defending Men’s Super League champions Belfast Star’s opening three matches are postponed. They will have to wait until November 7th to start their season, with a trip to DBS Éanna.

Head Coach of Belfast Star, Adrian Fulton, is philosophical about the situation. “I think everyone will have a different perspective on the league this season. I’m sure every team will still want to compete and win games every weekend when the ball is thrown up, but we have to hope and pray that everyone remains safe and healthy. It is frustrating that we can’t start our campaign for a few weeks, as everyone is keen to get back out on the floor again. A big thanks to Bill McCotter and our committee for working so hard for Star to compete this season.”

Belfast Star will have a new home this season, they will play their games at Lisburn Racquets. Their first game at the venue is due to be on November 28th, when they host UCD Marian in round 6.

DCU Saint Vincent’s also will have to wait until round 4 to begin their season, they’ve been given a three-week derogation by the MNCC, which means their first game of the season will be a trip to UCD Marian on November 7th.

There are two postponements in the South Conference. Last season’s Super League runners up Garvey’s Tralee Warriors’ game at newly promoted Tradehouse Central Ballincollig won’t take place this weekend. NUIG Maree versus Moycullen BC is also off.

There are two Men’s Super League games taking place, in the North Conference DBS Éanna play Pyrobel Killester, while in the South Conference Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin host Coughlan C and S Neptune

All six Women’s Super League games are scheduled to go ahead. Defending champions DCU Mercy will be tipping off their season in Trinity Sport against newly promoted Trinity Meteors, who won the Division One title last season. Head Coach of DCU Mercy, Mark Ingle said: “DCU Mercy as 2020 Super League champions are looking forward to the season ahead and are delighted to be kicking off the campaign with a very tough assignment against Trinity Meteors. It will be unusual without any crowds, but hopefully the situation will improve towards the end of the year. It is vital that we continue to keep our players healthy and playing in a safe environment.”

Elsewhere in Women’s Super League North Conference Pyrobel Killester play Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and Maree BC take on IT Carlow Basketball.

Last season’s Women’s Super League runners up, The Address UCC Glanmire, have recruited the likes of Claire Rockall and Claire Melia, their first South Conference game is against Marble City Hawks at the Mardyke Arena. The other two fixtures in the South Conference sees Fr. Mathews host Team Garvey’s St Mary’s and Waterford Wildcats face Singleton SuperValu Brunell at Mercy Gym.

In total there are seven National League matches postponed this weekend, four in the Men’s Super League, two in Women’s Division One and one in Men’s Division One.