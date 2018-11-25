Sunday’s Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Basketball Ireland Men’s Superleague
Templeogue 93 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 99
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 78 Belfast Star 88
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 80 Portlaoise Panthers 76
Basketball Ireland Women’s League Division One
Trinity Meteors 53 Team Tom McCarthy’s 62
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS
TK Bobcats 44 Team Kerry Cobras 22
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS
Tralee Tigers BC 41 St Pauls 67
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS
St Josephs 40 St Brendans A 63
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 1
Glenbeigh Falcons 42 Rathmore 41
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS
St Colmans Sparks 15 St Pauls 40
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1
St Annes B 32 Kenmare Kestrels 40
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2
TK Cobras 12 Glenbeigh Falcons 47
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS St Marys 43 St Josephs 15
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL1
TK Bobcats 52 TK Vixens 31
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1
TK Cougars 21 St Colmans Lakers 42
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2 Cahersiveen 12 St Colmans Warriors 36
LEESTRAND U13 DIV 1 GIRLS St Annes 32 St Josephs 53
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1
Kenmare Kestrels 14 Glenbeigh Falcons 19
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS
St Pauls 21 Cahersiveen 18
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1
St Brendans 28 Kenmare Kestrels 7
FIXTURES
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A
St Pauls v Glenbeigh Falcons at Kilcummin Sports Hall at 6:35pm
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3
St Annes v Gneeveguilla at Farranfore Community Centre at 12:00pm
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS
Cahersiveen v St Brendans BC B at Colaiste na Scelige,
Glenbeigh Falcons v Cahersiveen at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:00pm
KCYMS v Gneeveguilla at Killorglin Sports Complex at 6:00pm
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS
KCYMS v St Pauls at Killorglin Sports Complex at 4:30pm
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS
St Bridgets v TK Bobcats at Castleisland Community Centre at 3:30pm
KCYMS v St Marys at Killorglin Sports Complex 7:30pm
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS
St Pauls v Tralee Imperials at Kilcummin Sports Hall at 1:00pm
Gneeveguilla v St Marys at Rathmore Sec School Gym at 3:15pm