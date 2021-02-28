Sunday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

A busy day of Premier League action with two midday kick-offs as Crystal Palace host in-form Fulham and Leicester City welcome Arsenal to the King Power Stadium.

From two o’clock, it’s Tottenham at home to Burnley.

At half four, there’s an important clash in the race for Champions League football when Manchester United go to Chelsea.

This evening, bottom side Sheffield United take on Liverpool at Bramall Lane from a quarter past seven.



There’s silverware on offer in Scotland this afternoon as Livingston and St Johnstone meet in the League Cup final.

There’s a 2pm kick-off at Hampden Park.



GOLF

A six-under par third round of 66 means Rory McIlroy is in contention ahead of tonight’s final round at the W-G-C Workday Championship.

He is in a tie for fifth on 11-under, four shots behind leader Collin Morikawa on 15 under.

Shane Lowry carded a four over 76 last night leaving him in a tie for 50th at two-over par for the tournament.

***

Seamus Power is best of the Irish heading into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

He’ll tee off from 10-under-par shortly before four o’clock Irish time in sole possession of tenth place, four shots off the lead held by Grayson Murray.

Pádraig Harrington meanwhile will get his final day’s action underway from 1-under-par.

***

Leona Maguire will get her final round of the Gainbridge on the LPGA tour underway from 6-under-par this afternoon.

The Cavan native is in a tie for 16th and seven shots off the lead.

RUGBY

There’s one game in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Leinster entertain Glasgow Warriors from half-past-5.

Going into the game the hosts are a point above Ulster at the top of Conference A.

Flanker Josh van der Flier is set to play his 90th game for the province when he lines out for Leo Cullen’s side.

SNOOKER

The Players Championship final takes place in Milton Keynes this afternoon.

Twice champion Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on John Higgins, who has never won the tournament, from 1-o’clock.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Naas this afternoon where the first goes to post at two-o’clock.

The going there is soft and soft to heavy in places.

In the UK, there’s racing today at …

Fontwell from 2.10 where it’s soft and good-to-soft in places.

The going in Hereford is soft for a 2.20 start.