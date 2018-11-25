Sunday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Mick McCarthy will begin his second spell as Republic of Ireland manager today.

He’s set to be unveiled at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon after signing a two-year contract with the F-A-I.





Robbie Keane is expected to be part of the 59-year-old’s coaching team.

Stephen Kenny meanwhile has been appointed the new Ireland under-21 boss – with a view to succeeding McCarthy after Euro 2020.

He’s left League of Ireland champions Dundalk to take up the role.

Arsenal aim to keep up their push for a top-four place in the Premier League this lunchtime.

The Gunners, who are unbeaten in 16 matches, go to Bournemouth for a half-one kick-off.

Wolves host basement side Huddersfield in the 4pm game.

Spurs moved up to third last night with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

There’s a Birmingham derby in the SkyBet Championship where Aston Villa host Birmingham at Villa Park at noon.

RUGBY

Ireland signed off their 2018 on a winning note last night.

Munster’s Andrew Conway scored a hat-trick as Joe Schmidt’s side defeated the U-S-A 57-14 at the Aviva Stadium.

John Ryan, Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Quinn Roux and Stuart McCloskey also crossed the whitewash.

The Irish women’s side lost 37-15 against England at Twickenham.

Conor Murray will make his appearance of the season later.

The Ireland scrum-half is among the replacements for Munster’s Pro14 game away to Zebre.

Murray hasn’t played since injuring his neck in Australia this summer.

Connacht are in South Africa to face the Southern Kings.

Johnny Sexton is the favourite to be named the world rugby player of the year in Monte Carlo this evening.

The Leinster captain, who collected the Irish writers award midweek, is shortlisted alongside New Zealand’s Rieko Ioane and Beauden Barrett and South African duo Faf De Klerk and Malcolm Marx.

Sexton could become just the fifth player from the northern hemisphere to win the world player prize and Ireland skills coach Richie Murphy feels the out-half deserves to be in the running.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington will return home as a world amateur boxing champion this afternoon.

The Dubliner landed lightweight gold in New Delhi yesterday to become the first Irish fighter to secure world amateur medals in different weight classes.

Harrington and her Irish team-mates are due into Dublin Airport at 4pm.

GAELIC GAMES

The Munster Senior Club football decider at the Gaelic Grounds pits Kerry’s Dr Crokes against Miltown-Malbay of Clare.

Kilcummin take on Fermoy in the Intermediate Final.

All-Ireland senior club football champions Corofin continue the defence of their title this afternoon.

The Galway kingpins face Ballintubber in the Connacht Club Senior Football decider at MacHale Park.

Having accounted for holders Moorefield in the quarters, Portlaoise go to Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin in the Leinster semis.

The other last-four clash in Leinster pits Mullinalaghta of Longford against Carlow’s Eire Og.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott is responsible for 12 of the 25 declared runners as he chases a fifth stright victory in this afternoon’s Troytown Chase at Navan.