Sunday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

West Ham’s search for a new manager begins in earnest today.

They sacked Manuel Pellegrini last night, just hours after the club lost 2-1 at home to a much changed Leicester team.

The Hammers currently hover just a point over the relegation zone

==

Liverpool can go 13 points clear again at the top of the Premier League when they welcome Wolves to Anfield at 4.30 today

For Liverpool it’s their sixth game across two continents in just two weeks and Jurgen Klopp says it’s been a demanding schedule.

The Liverpool boss is calling on the Anfield crowd to roar them to victory this afternoon.

=

Before that, Arsenal look for their first win under Mikel Arteta when Chelsea go to the Emirates at 2 o’clock.

While at 6pm, Manchester City will be hoping to recover from the shock defeat to Wolves on Friday when they welcome eighth placed Sheffield United

=

Rangers can cut Celtic’s advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership to two points this afternoon.

The Old Firm Derby is currently 0-0

DARTS

It’s quarter finals day at the Alexandra Palace in the PDC World Championship.

First up in the afternoon session is Nathan Aspinall who takes on 25-year-old Dimitri Van den Bergh, who knocked out two-time champion Adrian Lewis yesterday.

While after that, Luke Humphries faces world number seven Peter Wright.

In the evening session reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will be first up against Darius Labanauskas

While the last match at the oche sees former B-D-O Champion Glen Durrant take on Gerwen Price, who got the better of Simon Whillock yesterday.

RACING

The Christmas racing festivals conclude from Leopardstown and Limerick today.

Racing is currently underway at both tracks