Sunday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland international Ray Houghton feels Mick McCarthy has a ‘big job’ on his hands.

Houghton’s former team-mate will be officially unveiled as the Irish senior manager for a second time – at the Aviva Stadium at 3pm.





McCarthy’s believed to have signed a two-year contract with the F-A-I.

Stephen Kenny will leave his Dundalk post to take charge of the Irish under-21 team.

Houghton believes McCarthy is more than capable of taking on the challenge

In the Premier League today – Arsenal go to Bournemouth for a half-one kick-off.

Wolves host basement side Huddersfield in the 4pm game.

At Villa Park in the Championship, it’s 2-1 to the hosts at half-time in the Birmingham derby.

Jutkiewicz gave Birmingham City the lead after 28 minutes but two goals in two minutes for Aston Villa from Kodjia (37′) and Grealish (39′) gave the hosts the lead at half-time.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will reveal his next move after a discussion with his family tomorrow.

Schmidt’s current deal will expire after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The New Zealander told reporters that the IRFU have been very understanding

Conor Murray will make his first appearance of the season later in Munster’s Pro14 game away to Zebre at 3:30.

Connacht are in South Africa to face the Southern Kings at 1.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington will return home as a world amateur boxing champion this afternoon.

The Dubliner bagged a lightweight gold medal in New Delhi yesterday and is due into Dublin Airport at 4pm.

GAELIC GAMES

All-Ireland club football champions Corofin continue their title defence against Ballintubber in the Connacht Club Senior Football decider at MacHale Park at 3pm.

RACING

Defi Bleu has won the opening race – the Maiden Hurdle – at Navan today.

The 6-to-4-on favourite was trained by Gordon Elliott and guided home by Davy Russell.

The 12.30 went to No 1 Put the Kettle On at 11/4

The feature – Troytown Chase – goes to post at 2:30.