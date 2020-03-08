Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round
Lisard Wanderers 1-2 Ballymac Celtic
Scorers
Lisard Wanderers ; Hayden Fitzgerald.
Ballymac Celtic; Mike Kelliher, Shane Kelliher.
MFA League Champions Trophy Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
3-00 St Michael’s v Killarney Celtic , Venue Cooke Park Tipperary .
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-00 Killorglin Afc ‘B’ v Tralee Dynamos , Venue Killorglin (Note The Time Change) .
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Fenit Samphires v Mainebank Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park (Note The Venue Change) .
Denny Premier A
11-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic , Venue Pat Kennedy Park .
Denny Division 1A
1-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v Strand Road Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park (Moved to Monday 9th March) .
Denny Division 1B
1-30 Classic Fc ‘B’ v Killarney Athletic ‘B’ , Venue Mounthawk Park (Note The Time Change) .
Denny Division 2A
11-30 Kilmoyley Athletic v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park .