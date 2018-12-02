Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Killarney Celtic 1-6 Regional United
Denny U17 League
Fenit Samphires 3-1 Atletico Ardfert .
St Brendans Park 3-3 Rattoo Rovers .
Ballyheigue Athletic 9-1 Listowel Celtic .
Killarney Athletic 2-3 Killarney Celtic .
Mastergeeha Fc 3-6 Ballyhar Dynamos .
FIXTURES, Sunday 2nd December 2018
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Castleisland Afc v VEC Fc , Venue Castleisland .
Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires, Venue Woodlawn.
Denny Premier B
11-30 QPR v CG Killarney, Venue Kilbrean Park.
2-00 Camp United v Killarney Celtic B, Venue Camp Community Field.
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Atletico Ardfert v Strand Road, Venue Ardfert Community Field.
Denny Division 1B
11-30 Windmill United v Killarney Athletic B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
2-30 Inter Kenmare v Classic Fc B, Venue Kenmare .
Denny Division 2A
1-30 CS Clochain Breanainn v Killorglin C, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .
Denny Division 2B
11-00 Kilmoyley Athletic v Classic Fc C, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
4-00 Ballyheigue Athletic B v CS Abbeydorney, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .