Sunday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Results
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 1,
An Ghaeltacht W/O Templenoe –
Killarney Legion 0-16 Austin Stacks 1-10
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2,
Castleisland Desmonds 2-15 Brosna 0-13
Ballymacelligott 6-17 Annascaul 3-12
Kenmare 1-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3,
St Senan’s 0-13 Keel 1-9
Currow 2-21 Lispole 1-12
Ballydonoghue 1-16 Listry 0-13
Gneeveguilla 1-18 Fossa 2-6
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-15 Firies 4-8
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4,
Duagh 3-11 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-9
Churchill 4-9 Reenard 1-14
Laune Rangers 3-13 Tarbert 0-9
Finuge 2-10 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-10
Castlegregory GAA Club W/O Cordal –
Skelligs Rangers W/O Valentia Young Islanders –
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr A
Sneem/Derrynane 4-7 Ballyduff 2-10
Kerins O’Rahilly’s W/O Tuosist –
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr B
Austin Stacks 2-9 Knocknagoshel 1-12
Rose Hotel Div 5 Minor Final
Listowel Emmets 6-09
Moyvane 4-09
Fixtures
County Football League, Division 2
Ardfert Football Club V John Mitchel’s 12:00
Mary Jo Curran A
Group 1:
Milltown-Listry v Na Gaeil , at Milltown-Listry, 12:00pm ;
Corca Dhuibhne v Castleisland Desmonds , at Lispole, 12:00pm ;
Mary Jo Curran B
Group 1:
Currow v Rathmore B, at Currow, 12:00pm ;
Austin Stacks v Ballymac , at Connolly Park-Tralee, 12:00pm ;
Clounmacon/Moyvane v Laune Rangers , at Clounmacon, 12:00pm ;
Group 2:
Annascaul Castlegregory v Fossa , at TBC, 12:00pm ;
John Mitchells v Cromane , at John Mitchells, 12:00pm ;
Kilcummin v Listowel Emmetts , at Kilcummin, 12:00pm ;