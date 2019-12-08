Sunday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Senior Football League Div 1
(Play-off), Dingle V Austin Stacks 14:00, Connolly Park
Senior Football League Div 4
Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Relegation Play-off), Tarbert V St Michael’s-Foilmore 14:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
===
East Kerry Dr. O’Donoghue Cup 2019
Final
Fitzgerald’s Stadium
Killarney Legion V Dr. Crokes – Sunday 8th December at 2:15pm
===
The Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship semi-finals
Double header Sunday in Caherciveen;
12.45 St.Mary’s v Valentia
2.15 Dromid v Renard
===
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship Final, for the Derry O’Sullivan Memorial Shield, sponsored by Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin
Laune Rangers v Beaufort
Sunday at 2 in Glenbeigh