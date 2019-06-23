Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Handball’s Munster 1 Wall Championship Finals
Men’s C: Tommy Quirke, Glenbeigh beat Niall Delaney, Cork 15-10, 12-15, 11-5
Men’s B: John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh beat Michael O’Callaghan, Cork 15-12, 15-11
Men’s Open: Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh beat Fergal Coghlan, Clare 15-7, 10-15, 11-10
Boys U16 Doubles: Sean Quirke and Darragh Lynch beat Sean Coghlan and Tiernan Slattery 15-9, 11-15, 11-8
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Final
Austin Stack Park
Scartaglin V Castlegregory 2:30
Credit Union County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 Round: 6
Abbeydorney V Causeway 2:00
St Brendan’s V Ballyheigue 2:00
Crotta O’Neill’s V Kilmoyley 11:30
Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Na Gaeil -v- Beaufort – 5.00
Legion -v- Duagh – 6.00
Dingle/Annascual -v- Moyvane – 5 in Dingle
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior County League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds -v- Na Gaeil – 5.00
Division 2
Finuge/St Senans -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels – 7.00
Division 3
Fossa -v- Austin Stacks – 12.00
Kilcummin -v- Cromane – 2.00
Division 4
Abbeydourney -v- John Mitchels – 7:30
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Beale/Ballyduff – 6:30
County Junior Football League
Group 4
12.00
Ballymacelligott V Cromane
Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues
Phase 2 Round 5 at 6
Div 1A and 1B
Austin Stacks v Spa
An Ghaeltacht v Ballymacelligott
Div 2A and 2B
Listowel Emmets v Dr. Crokes
Div 3A and 3B
Ballyduff v Milltown Castlemaine
Div 5A and 5B
Listry v Ardfert
Finuge v Duagh
Div 6A and 6B
Na Gaeil v Renard
Sneem Derrynane v Annascaul Lispole
Div 7
Dingle v Cromane
Kerins O’Rahillys v Foilmore
Div 9
Waterville v Legion B
Austin Stacks B v Glenbeigh Glencar
Div 10
St. Pat’s Blennerville v Ballyheigue
Div 11
Asdee Ballylingford v Dromid Pearces
St. Michael’s v Kilgarvan