Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 2
Kenmare 3-15 John Mitchel’s 0-11
Div 3
Currow 2-18 Firies 5-7
Gneeveguilla 0-20 Lispole 3-3
Div 4
Finuge 1-12 Tarbert 1-10
Laune Rangers 1-17 Cordal 0-15
Div 5 Gr A
Ballyduff 2-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-6
Sneem/Derrynane 2-15 Tuosist 1-7
Div 5 Gr B
Knocknagoshel 1-10 Asdee 1-8
Games at 2 unless stated
Div 1
Dingle V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1:30
Kilcummin V Killarney Legion
St Mary’s V Spa Killarney
Na Gaeil V An Ghaeltacht
Rathmore V Austin Stacks 3:00
Div 2
Glenflesk V Annascaul
Dromid Pearses V Ardfert
Dr Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Brosna
Beaufort V Ballymacelligott 2:30
Div 3
Listowel Emmets V Keel
Milltown/Castlemaine V St Senan’s in Currans
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Listry
Div 4
Churchill V Castlegregory
Skelligs Rangers V St Michael’s-Foilmore
Reenard V Waterville Frank Caseys
Valentia Young Islanders V Duagh
Div 5 Gr A
Scartaglin V Dr Crokes
Kenmare Shamrocks V Beale
Dingle V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3:00
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League
Division 2 quarter-final
Causeway 3 – 4 South Kerry 1 – 9
Division 3 Final
Ballyheigue 3 – 11 Abbeydorney 3 – 6
Division 2 semi-final
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley @ Lixnaw 11.00
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-final
Abbeydorney v Kilmoyley @ Abbeydorney, 1.30
Lee Strand U12 County Football Leagues
Phase 2 Round 2
Sunday 26th at 6pm
Div 1A and 1B
Laune Rangers v Ballymac
Spa v An Ghaeltachts
Div 2A and 2B
Cordal v Listowel Emmets
Kenmare v Legion
Dr. Crokes v Glenflesk
Div 3A and 3B
Kilcummins v Ballyduff
Div 4A and 4B
Tarbert v Knocknagoshel Brosna
Firies v Moyvane
Currow v Fossa @6.45pm
Div 5A and 5B
Finuge v Beaufort
Ardfert v Duagh
Div 6A and 6B
Renard v St. Senan’s @ 5.30pm
Sneem Derrynane v Na Gaeil
Div 7
Dingle v Kerins O’Rahillys @ 5pm
Foilmore v Gneeveguilla
Beale v Cromane
Div 8
Castlegregory v Scartaglin
St. Mary’s Cahirciveen v Tousist
Div 9
Waterville v Austin Stacks B @3.30pm
Div 10
Ballydonoghue Clounmacon v St. Pat’s Blennerville
Div 11
Valentia v Dromid Pearces
Kilgarvan v Asdee Ballylongford
St. Michael’s v Listowel Emmets
Rose Hotel U14 Non Co. Player League
Ballymac A -v- Southern Gaels – 1pm
Ballymac B -v- Southern Gaels B 1pm
Dingle/Annascaul -v- Churchill – 4pm
Spa -v- Castlegregory – 4:30pm
Rathmore -v- Glenflesk – 5pm
Austin Stacks -v- Miltown/Listry – 5pm
Scartaglen -v- Cromane – 5pm
Dr. Crokes -v- Kilcummin – 7pm
Ballyduff/Beale -v- Moyvane – 6pm
Listowel -v- Na Gaeil – 6pm
Chorca Dhuibhne -v- Beaufort – 7pm
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League
Rathmore -v- Beaufort – 12:15pm
Laune Rangers -v- Austin Stacks – 12noon
Finuge/St Senans -v- Scartaglen – 2pm
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Abbeydourney – 1pm
All-Ireland Hardball Junior Single Final
At 5 in Ballymac
Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh v David Walsh, Cork