Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U14

Kilcummin 3-06 Laune Rangers 1-11

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League

Southern Gaels -v- Rathmore – 1pm

Na Gaeil -v- Corca Dhuibhne – 12noon

Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Spa – 12noon

Laune Rangers -v- Listowel – 11:30am

Legion -v- Fossa – 10am

John Mitchels -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 12:30pm

Austin Stacks -v- Kilcummin – 12noon

Currow -v- Cromane – 11am

Clounmaccon/Moyvane -v- Abbeydourney – 12noon

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale/Ballyduff – 6:30pm

Rose Hotel U14 County League – Fixtures

Churchill -v- Duagh – 4pm

Beale/Ballyduff -v- Dingle/Annascaul – 4:45pm

Dr. Crokes -v- Listowel – 6pm

Firies -v- Moyvane – 6pm

Miltown/Listry -v- ballymac – 7pm

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Na Gaeil – 7:30pm





Rose Hotel U14 County League – Finals

Division 5 A Final

Southern Gaels -v- Austin Stacks – 6:30pm – Currans

Division 2 A Final

Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Fossa – 6pm Rathmore

Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League Division 2

Causeway 8 – 9 South Kerry 1 – 6

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League

Kilmoyley 0- 13 Lixnaw 0 – 8

11.00

Ballyduff v Causeway

Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyduff v Causeway 11:00

Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final

In Killorglin at 2.30

Glenbeigh Glencar v Milltown Castlemaine

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship

Both games at 2.30

Moyvane V Asdee

Kilgarvan V Scartaglin

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League Phase 2

SILENT SIDELINES APPLIES TO ALL GAMES

Round 1

19/05/19 at 6pm

Div 1A and 1B

Laune Rangers v Spa

Ballymacelligott v Rathmore

Austin Stacks v An Ghaeltacht

Div 2A and 2B

Glenflesk v Kenmare

Dr. Crokes v Cordal

Legion v Listowel Emmets

Div 3A and 3B

Churchill v Kilcummin

John Mitchels v Ballyduff

Div 4A and 4B

Knocknagoshel Brosna v Moyvane

Currow v Tarbert

Div 5A and 5B

Ardfert v Finuge

Beaufort v Listry

Div 6A and 6B

Na Gaeil v St. Senans

Annascaul Lispole v Renard at 6.30pm

Div 7

Gneeveguilla v Dingle

Beale v Foilmore

Div 8

Castleisland Desmonds v Tousist

Scartaglin v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen

Castlegregory v Keel

Div 9

Laune Rangers B v Waterville

Div 10

Templenoe v Ballyheigue

Div 11

Asdee Ballylongford v St. Michael’s

Kilgavan v Valentia

The Kerry Camogie Féile Finals take place in Abbeydorney today.

At 2 Causeway will play CillArd in the A decider while the B final at 3.30 will see Tralee Parnells face Killarney.

