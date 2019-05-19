Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U14
Kilcummin 3-06 Laune Rangers 1-11
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League
Southern Gaels -v- Rathmore – 1pm
Na Gaeil -v- Corca Dhuibhne – 12noon
Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Spa – 12noon
Laune Rangers -v- Listowel – 11:30am
Legion -v- Fossa – 10am
John Mitchels -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 12:30pm
Austin Stacks -v- Kilcummin – 12noon
Currow -v- Cromane – 11am
Clounmaccon/Moyvane -v- Abbeydourney – 12noon
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale/Ballyduff – 6:30pm
Rose Hotel U14 County League – Fixtures
Churchill -v- Duagh – 4pm
Beale/Ballyduff -v- Dingle/Annascaul – 4:45pm
Dr. Crokes -v- Listowel – 6pm
Firies -v- Moyvane – 6pm
Miltown/Listry -v- ballymac – 7pm
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Na Gaeil – 7:30pm
Rose Hotel U14 County League – Finals
Division 5 A Final
Southern Gaels -v- Austin Stacks – 6:30pm – Currans
Division 2 A Final
Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Fossa – 6pm Rathmore
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League Division 2
Causeway 8 – 9 South Kerry 1 – 6
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League
Kilmoyley 0- 13 Lixnaw 0 – 8
11.00
Ballyduff v Causeway
Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff v Causeway 11:00
Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final
In Killorglin at 2.30
Glenbeigh Glencar v Milltown Castlemaine
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Both games at 2.30
Moyvane V Asdee
Kilgarvan V Scartaglin
Lee Strand U-12 County Football League Phase 2
SILENT SIDELINES APPLIES TO ALL GAMES
Round 1
19/05/19 at 6pm
Div 1A and 1B
Laune Rangers v Spa
Ballymacelligott v Rathmore
Austin Stacks v An Ghaeltacht
Div 2A and 2B
Glenflesk v Kenmare
Dr. Crokes v Cordal
Legion v Listowel Emmets
Div 3A and 3B
Churchill v Kilcummin
John Mitchels v Ballyduff
Div 4A and 4B
Knocknagoshel Brosna v Moyvane
Currow v Tarbert
Div 5A and 5B
Ardfert v Finuge
Beaufort v Listry
Div 6A and 6B
Na Gaeil v St. Senans
Annascaul Lispole v Renard at 6.30pm
Div 7
Gneeveguilla v Dingle
Beale v Foilmore
Div 8
Castleisland Desmonds v Tousist
Scartaglin v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen
Castlegregory v Keel
Div 9
Laune Rangers B v Waterville
Div 10
Templenoe v Ballyheigue
Div 11
Asdee Ballylongford v St. Michael’s
Kilgavan v Valentia
The Kerry Camogie Féile Finals take place in Abbeydorney today.
At 2 Causeway will play CillArd in the A decider while the B final at 3.30 will see Tralee Parnells face Killarney.