Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

East Kerry Football
O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club
Semi-Final
Crokes v Rathmore at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium

North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup Final
Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal
Replay in event of draw
At 2 in Brosna
St Senans B v Castleisland Desmonds B

Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Semi Finals
Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh
Extra-time if necessary


At 1 in Mountcoal
Finuge v Listowel Emmet’s

At 2 in Ballylongford
Beale v Ballydonoghue

