Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Football

O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club

Semi-Final

Crokes v Rathmore at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium



North Kerry Football

Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup Final

Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal

Replay in event of draw

At 2 in Brosna

St Senans B v Castleisland Desmonds B

Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Semi Finals

Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh

Extra-time if necessary





At 1 in Mountcoal

Finuge v Listowel Emmet’s

At 2 in Ballylongford

Beale v Ballydonoghue