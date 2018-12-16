Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Football
O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club
Semi-Final
Crokes v Rathmore at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium
North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup Final
Sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal
Replay in event of draw
At 2 in Brosna
St Senans B v Castleisland Desmonds B
Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Semi Finals
Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh
Extra-time if necessary
At 1 in Mountcoal
Finuge v Listowel Emmet’s
At 2 in Ballylongford
Beale v Ballydonoghue