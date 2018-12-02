Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Semi Final Replay
At 2 in Brosna
Ballyduff v Ballydonoghue
Mairead O’Sullivan previews
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Final
At noon in Brosna
Beale v Emmets
East Kerry Football
Fr. Galvin Cup Final
Listry V Fossa at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium
Extra Time if necessary
North Kerry Junior Hurling League Final
@ 2
Lixnaw v Causeway
Venue: Lixnaw