Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kerry LGFA

Mary Jo Curran A Cup Final

Na Gaeil 3-13 Corca Dhuibhne 3-7

It’s Tarbert against Firies this afternoon in the County Senior Football League Div 4 Promotion Play-Off.

The 2.30 showdown is on in Connolly Park, Tralee.

North Kerry Football

Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Finals

Desmonds v St Senans – @ 12

E.T. Venue: Finuge





Brosna v Ballydonoghue – @ 2.30

E.T. Venue: Duagh

South Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Walsh’s SuperValu

¼ Final

St Michael’s/Foilmore v St. Mary’s @ 1.30 in Foilmore

Extra time if required

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship 2018

Semi-Final

An Ghaeltacht V Dingle at 2.30 in Lispole

Extra time in event of a draw

The Lee Strand St.Brendans Football Board Senior Championship Semi-final

Ardfert v Churchill in Ardfert @ 2

East Kerry Football

Fr. Galvin Cup

First Team Named is at home

Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary

Listry V Cordal at 12



Tralee Town Board Suit Select U-15’s Championship Final

Austin Stacks V Ballymac on Sunday morning at 11.00 am in Caherslee.