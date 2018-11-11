Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kerry LGFA
Mary Jo Curran A Cup Final
Na Gaeil 3-13 Corca Dhuibhne 3-7

It’s Tarbert against Firies this afternoon in the County Senior Football League Div 4 Promotion Play-Off.
The 2.30 showdown is on in Connolly Park, Tralee.

North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
Desmonds v St Senans – @ 12
E.T. Venue: Finuge


Brosna v Ballydonoghue – @ 2.30
E.T. Venue: Duagh

South Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Walsh’s SuperValu
¼ Final
St Michael’s/Foilmore v St. Mary’s @ 1.30 in Foilmore
Extra time if required

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship 2018
Semi-Final
An Ghaeltacht V Dingle at 2.30 in Lispole
Extra time in event of a draw

The Lee Strand St.Brendans Football Board Senior Championship Semi-final
Ardfert v Churchill in Ardfert @ 2

East Kerry Football
Fr. Galvin Cup
First Team Named is at home
Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary
Listry V Cordal at 12

Tralee Town Board Suit Select U-15’s Championship Final

Austin Stacks V Ballymac on Sunday morning at 11.00 am in Caherslee.

