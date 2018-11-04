Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Tarbert v Ballyduff @ 2.30 in Moyvane
Extra-time if necessary
Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup, sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal
Semi Finals @ noon
Moyvane B v St Senans B in Clounmacon
Desmonds v Emmets in Knocknagoshel
South Kerry Senior Football Championship ¼ Finals
Valentia 1-12 Waterville 1-10
Renard v Skellig Rangers in Renard at 1.30
East Kerry Football
Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup for the Intermediate Championship
Semi Final
Scartaglen V Fossa
@ 2 in Cordal
Extra time if necessary