Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Final

Tarbert v Ballyduff @ 2.30 in Moyvane

Extra-time if necessary



Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup, sponsored by South of Ireland Waste Disposal

Semi Finals @ noon

Moyvane B v St Senans B in Clounmacon

Desmonds v Emmets in Knocknagoshel



South Kerry Senior Football Championship ¼ Finals

Valentia 1-12 Waterville 1-10

Renard v Skellig Rangers in Renard at 1.30





East Kerry Football

Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup for the Intermediate Championship

Semi Final

Scartaglen V Fossa

@ 2 in Cordal

Extra time if necessary

