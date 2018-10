Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Football

Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship

Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh

Quarter Final

At 12 Noon in Ballylongford

Ballydonoghue v Ballylongford/Asdee

Extra-time if necessary





Tommy Madden Memorial U13 Championship Final

Moyvane v Ballyduff at 11

McElligott Oils Asdee U16 Div 2 Final

St.Senans v Moyvane/Tarbert at 12.30

Games are a double header in Coolard

Extra-time if necessary in both games

East Kerry U14 Div 3 Football Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Firies v Fossa

Venue – Direen

Time – 11.45

Extra time if necessary