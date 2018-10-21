Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Football
Tatler Jack Minor C Championship Semi Final
Kilcummin 1-2 Currow 8-20

Scartaglen/Cordal v Dr.Crokes at 2

South Kerry Junior Hurling Final; Austin Stacks 0-13 Duagh 0-12 t-meehan-stacks-cpt


East Region U14 Football sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
All games at 11.30

Division 4 Final
Rathmore v Spa
Venue – Fitzgerald Stadium

Replay Fixture (A)
Killarney Legion v Firies
Venue – Direen

Division 3 Semi final
Cordal-Scartaglin v Fossa
Venue – Cordal

Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup Football Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar v Cromane
12.30 in Killorglin; extra time playable

St. Brendans Football Board Semi-Final
Na Gaeil v St Pats in Kileen at 2

North Kerry Football
Bernard O’Callaghan Senior Championship
First Round
St. Senans V Emmets at 2.30 in Mountcoal

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship Semi-Final
Beale V Moyvane/Tarbert at 4 in Ballylongford

McElligotts Oils Asdee U16 Championship Div 1 Final
Ballyduff V Emmets at 11.30 in Moyvane

