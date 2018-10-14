Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region U12 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Fossa 4-10 Scartaglin 2-09
Cordal 5-17 Beaufort 5-08
East Region Football Leagues, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named team has home venue
U12
Listry v Firies @ 12
Currow v Scartaglin @ 12
U14
Cordal-Scartaglin v Kilcummin @ 11.30
Ladies County Football League
Division 3 final in John Mitchels GAA complex @11.45
Fossa v Miltown/Listry
North Kerry Football
Bernard O’ Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship
Knocknagoshel V Castleisland Desmonds 12-30 in Knocknagoshel
Ballyduff V Beale 2-30 in Ballyduff
North Kerry U16 Football Championship, in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Games at 11.30:
Div 1 in Moyvane; Ballyduff v Knock Brosna Duagh
Div 2 in Clounmacon; Finuge v Moyvane Tarbert
South Kerry Junior Football Cup
Semi Final
@ 12.30, extra time if required
Skellig Rangers home to Waterville