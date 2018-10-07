Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final
Ballyduff 0 – 16 Kilmoyley 0 – 10
Mikey Boyle was Man of the Match
Paud Costello was the Ballyduff captain
South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final
St Marys/Renard 1-12 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 1-13
East Kerry U12 Football League
Fossa 4-11 Beaufort 5-08
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship, Derry O’Sullivan Memorial Shield, sponsored by Keanes Supervalu Killorglin
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-18 Miltown/Castlemaine 0-4
All-Ireland 60 by 30 Handball
Over 35 A Singles Final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v David Hope, Offaly at 1 in Thurles
County Senior Hurling League Division 2 Final
@ 2
St. Brendan’s v Causeway
Venue: Kilmoyley
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
Home advantage for first named
Ballylongford v Tarbert at 2.30
North Kerry U13 Tommy Madden Football Tournament
In Listowel; Moyvane v Ballydonoghue
In Finuge; Emmets v Ballyduff
Both games at 11.30
U16 Championship
Div 1, in Moyvane at 12.30-Ballyduff v Knock Brosna Duagh
Div 2, in Clounmacon at 11.30-St.Senans v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship semi final sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Laune Rangers host Beaufort at 2
East Kerry Football
U14 Championship sponsored by M.D O’Shea Killarney
First named team at home
Extra time if necessary in all games
All games at noon
Dr Crokes v Fossa
Firies v Killarney Legion
Currow v Rathmore
Gneeveguilla v Spa
The U14 Cordal-Scartaglin v Kilcummin game in the same competition is postponed.
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 3 Shield- Final: Kerins O’Rahillys v Moyvane in the John Mitchels Complex @ 5
Division 4; Balllmac Gold v Austin Stacks B @ 6
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 3A; Duagh v John Mitchels @ 6
Two Kerry sides have semi-finals today in Ladies Munster Club Football Championships.
The last four of the Intermediate sees Na Gaeil go up against Monagea (Limerick) at Croagh Kilfinny from 2.15.
In the Juniors at 4 Mallow is the venue as Spa face Glanmire (Cork).
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Lispole home to Annascaul at 3
Tralee Town Board Suits Select Under 16
Round 3 at 12, home pitch
Kerins O’Rahillys V Ballymac
Ardfert V Na Gaeil
Churchill V Austin Stacks