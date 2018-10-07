Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final

Ballyduff 0 – 16 Kilmoyley 0 – 10

Mikey Boyle was Man of the Match

Paud Costello was the Ballyduff captain

South Kerry Minor Football Championship Final

St Marys/Renard 1-12 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 1-13



East Kerry U12 Football League

Fossa 4-11 Beaufort 5-08







Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship, Derry O’Sullivan Memorial Shield, sponsored by Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-18 Miltown/Castlemaine 0-4

All-Ireland 60 by 30 Handball

Over 35 A Singles Final

Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v David Hope, Offaly at 1 in Thurles

County Senior Hurling League Division 2 Final

@ 2

St. Brendan’s v Causeway

Venue: Kilmoyley

Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial North Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Round 1

Home advantage for first named

Ballylongford v Tarbert at 2.30

North Kerry U13 Tommy Madden Football Tournament

In Listowel; Moyvane v Ballydonoghue

In Finuge; Emmets v Ballyduff

Both games at 11.30

U16 Championship

Div 1, in Moyvane at 12.30-Ballyduff v Knock Brosna Duagh

Div 2, in Clounmacon at 11.30-St.Senans v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship semi final sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Laune Rangers host Beaufort at 2



East Kerry Football

U14 Championship sponsored by M.D O’Shea Killarney

First named team at home

Extra time if necessary in all games

All games at noon

Dr Crokes v Fossa

Firies v Killarney Legion

Currow v Rathmore

Gneeveguilla v Spa

The U14 Cordal-Scartaglin v Kilcummin game in the same competition is postponed.

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Division 3 Shield- Final: Kerins O’Rahillys v Moyvane in the John Mitchels Complex @ 5

Division 4; Balllmac Gold v Austin Stacks B @ 6

Trophyworld Under 16

Division 3A; Duagh v John Mitchels @ 6



Two Kerry sides have semi-finals today in Ladies Munster Club Football Championships.

The last four of the Intermediate sees Na Gaeil go up against Monagea (Limerick) at Croagh Kilfinny from 2.15.

In the Juniors at 4 Mallow is the venue as Spa face Glanmire (Cork).

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Lispole home to Annascaul at 3

Tralee Town Board Suits Select Under 16

Round 3 at 12, home pitch

Kerins O’Rahillys V Ballymac

Ardfert V Na Gaeil

Churchill V Austin Stacks